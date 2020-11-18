First Gulf Air flight to Tel Aviv carrying first Bahrain government delegation to Israel lands

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bahrain’s first official government delegation to Israel travelling on the first Gulf Air commercial flight to Tel Aviv landed in Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation after establishing formal ties in September.

Gulf Air flight GF972 - a reference to Israel’s country telephone code - took off from Manama airport Wednesday morning and landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport about two hours later, according to a U.S. official and flight tracking website FlightRadar24.