Iran Guards warn of 'harsh revenge' against Bahrain by Bahrainis, Palestinians over Israel deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Bahrain would face “harsh revenge” from its own people and the Palestinians over the Gulf Arab state’s move to normalise ties with Israel.

“The executioner ruler of Bahrain should await the harsh revenge of the Mujahideen (Islamic fighters) aiming to liberate Quds (Jerusalem) and the proud Muslim nation of this country,” the Guards said in a statement posted on their website.