Jordan says the necessary steps to achieve a fair peace should come from Israel

FILE PHOTO: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi gestures during a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Amman, Jordan July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on Friday, that the necessary steps to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in the region should come from Israel.

The minister added, after the announcement of a normalisation of ties between Israel and Bahrain, Israel should stop all its procedures to undermine the two-states solution, and end the illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands.