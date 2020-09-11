Jordan says the necessary steps to achieve a fair peace should come from Israel

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on Friday, that the necessary steps to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in the region should come from Israel.
The minister added, after the announcement of a normalisation of ties between Israel and Bahrain, Israel should stop all its procedures to undermine the two-states solution, and end the illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands.
Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.