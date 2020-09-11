Netanyahu: Bahrain-Israel normalisation heralds 'new era of peace'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement as Israel imposes nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beit Shemesh, Israel September 8, 2020. Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bahrain’s agreement to normalise ties with Israel marks a “new era of peace”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the new deal.

“For many long years, we invested in peace, and now peace will invest in us, will bring about truly major investments in Israel’s economy - and that is very important,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.