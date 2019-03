FILE PHOTO: Israel's acting foreign minister Israel Katz, who also serves as intelligence and transport minister, attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem February 24, 2019. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that Brazil had opened a “diplomatic office” in Jerusalem as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro began a visit to the country.

“Obrigado for opening a diplomatic office in Jerusalem!” acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a Twitter post that included a photograph of himself shaking hands with Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araújo.