FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 5:36 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

UK PM May says violence on Gaza border is 'tragic and concerning'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said the violence in Gaza is “tragic and concerning” and there needs to be an independent investigation after Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday.

“There is an urgent need to establish the facts of what happened yesterday through an independent and transparent investigation,” May said at a news conference alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

“The loss of life we have seen is tragic and extremely concerning,” she added. “Such violence is destructive to peace efforts.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.