Amir Yaron chosen as Bank of Israel governor: Israeli news site

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Professor Amir Yaron has been chosen as Bank of Israel governor, the Israel Television News Company said on Tuesday, an hour before an official appointment was to be announced.

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Yaron is a finance professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, according to his online curriculum vitae.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon were due to formally name the next central bank chief at 10:45 GMT.