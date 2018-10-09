FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
October 9, 2018 / 10:08 AM / in an hour

Amir Yaron chosen as Bank of Israel governor: Israeli news site

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Professor Amir Yaron has been chosen as Bank of Israel governor, the Israel Television News Company said on Tuesday, an hour before an official appointment was to be announced.

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Yaron is a finance professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, according to his online curriculum vitae.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon were due to formally name the next central bank chief at 10:45 GMT.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Dan Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.