April 10, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Bank of Israel chief Flug says still undecided on second term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Karnit Flug said on Tuesday she has not yet decided on whether she would stand as a candidate for a second term as Bank of Israel chief in the wake of comments by Israel’s finance minister that a search for a new governor would begin soon.

FILE PHOTO: Craig Beaumont, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Israel, speaks with Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug at the Israeli Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“There are still seven months until the end of my first term,” Flug told a news conference. “I haven’t yet thought about it and I have not spoken with the prime minister on that possibility.”

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon last month said the search for a new governor would start after Passover, the seven-day holiday that ended on Saturday.

She also warned of a detrimental effect to Israel’s export-dependent economy should there be an escalation of global trade wars.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

