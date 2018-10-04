Israel government expected to decide on new central bank chief next week: source

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon are expected to announce their choice for a new central bank chief in the coming days, a government source said on Thursday.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug speaks during an interview with Reuters at her office in Jerusalem October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“It will be soon — probably next week,” the source told Reuters, without elaborating.

The Finance Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug concludes her five-year term on Nov. 12 and she has decided not to stand for a second term. If a successor is not named by then, deputy governor Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg would likely replace her in the interim.

Mario Blejer, a former head of Argentina’s central bank, is considered the favorite to replace Flug, although Israeli economics professors Ben-Zion Zilberfarb and Efraim Sadka and Amir Yaron, a finance professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, have also been interviewed.