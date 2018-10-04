FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 4, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israel government expected to decide on new central bank chief next week: source

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon are expected to announce their choice for a new central bank chief in the coming days, a government source said on Thursday.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug speaks during an interview with Reuters at her office in Jerusalem October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“It will be soon — probably next week,” the source told Reuters, without elaborating.

The Finance Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug concludes her five-year term on Nov. 12 and she has decided not to stand for a second term. If a successor is not named by then, deputy governor Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg would likely replace her in the interim.

Mario Blejer, a former head of Argentina’s central bank, is considered the favorite to replace Flug, although Israeli economics professors Ben-Zion Zilberfarb and Efraim Sadka and Amir Yaron, a finance professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, have also been interviewed.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.