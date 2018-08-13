FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 13, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mario Blejer being considered to head Israel central bank: official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A former head of Argentina’s central bank, Mario Blejer, will meet Israel’s prime minister and finance minister on Monday to discuss him possibly becoming governor of the Bank of Israel, an Israeli government official said.

FILE PHOTO: An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

The present governor, Karnit Flug, has said she will not seek a second term after her five-year tenure ends in November.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Israeli media reports that Blejer was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Spokespeople for Netanyahu and Kahlon declined to comment on a meeting with Blejer, who had also been tipped as a possibility for heading the Bank of Israel in 2013.

Israeli newspapers have reported on other names being considered for the job as well, including Zvi Eckstein, a former deputy Bank of Israel governor, Nathan Sussman, who until recently headed the central bank’s research department, and banking regulator Hedva Ber.

Blejer worked in senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank before a brief stint as president of Argentina’s central bank during the country’s economic crisis in 2002. He stepped down after a disagreement with the economy minister.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.