Five of six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1%, minutes show

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Five of six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Jan. 4, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

They “were of the opinion that the low level of the interest rate supports a recovery of economic activity and a gradual return of inflation to the target range, particularly in view of the fact that the Bank of Israel is using additional tools in the credit market and in the foreign exchange market,” the central bank said.

One committee member supported a reduction to 0.0%, it said.