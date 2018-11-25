Chad president to make first Israel visit on Sunday: Israeli PM's office

FILE PHOTO: Chad President Idriss Deby addresses the media after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Chadian President Idriss Deby will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday, the first such visit by a leader of the Muslim central African nation, which severed bilateral ties in 1972, Netanyahu’s office said.

“This is an historic meeting. This is the first visit of a Chad president in Israel since the establishment of the state (of Israel). It follows many diplomatic efforts led by Prime Minister Netanyahu in the last few years,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.