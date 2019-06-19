Beijing mega-airport to use Israeli runway protection system

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Xsight Systems said on Wednesday that its hazard detection technology will be installed on runways of a new mega-airport in China scheduled to open later this year.

Xsight’s artificial intelligence-based system improves runway safety and capacity by monitoring and detecting any forms of debris or hazards and can prevent incidents like bird strikes or airplanes veering off the runway, the company said.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The technology will be installed on the north and east runways of Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is due to open in September and will accommodate 72 million passengers a year by 2025, making it one of the world’s busiest airports upon completion.

The system is already in use in airports in the United States, Israel and Thailand, and was selected earlier this year for installment at a different Beijing airport.