October 7, 2018 / 3:00 PM / in an hour

Israel received bids to build world's biggest desalination plant

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday said it had received bids from seven groups to build the world’s largest desalination plant, which will be able to produce about 200 million cubic meters of water a year.

The tender, still in its early stages, is for a new desalination plant in the area of Soreq in central Israel, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. There is another desalination facility that already operates at the site.

The ministry said bids came from Israel’s IDE Technologies, Hutchinson, Israel’s GES, China’s PMEC, France’s SUEZ, a partnership of Spain’s Acciona and Israel’s Allied, and a partnership between Spain’s Aqualia and Israel’s WPI.

When the new facility comes online, Israel’s array of desalination plants will be able to supply 85 percent of total household and municipal water use in the country.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

