Head of Israeli Finance Ministry resigns as exodus continues

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The director-general of Israel’s Finance Ministry said on Sunday she would step down in the coming weeks, the latest resignation among top economic officials as the country struggles with a recession caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Keren Turner-Eyal was appointed to the post in May by Finance Minister Israel Katz, but the two have disagreed about the best way to support the economy in the face of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry gave no reason for Turner-Eyal’s departure, which follows that of budget chief Shaul Meridor in August.

Meridor said at the time he was quitting because he believed the government was grossly mishandling the fallout from the coronavirus crisis by making “short-sighted” decisions and ignoring economic norms.

A month earlier Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu stepped down.