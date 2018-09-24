Israel's Netanyahu to meet Egypt's Sisi in New York: Israeli official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, an Israeli official said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem September 16, 2018 Sebastian Scheiner/Pool via Reuters

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Netanyahu travels to New York on Tuesday and will also meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu and Sisi met in public for the first time in 2017. Egypt was the first of a handful of Arab countries to recognize Israel under a U.S.-sponsored peace accord in 1979 and the two countries maintain close co-ordination on security.