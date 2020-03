Leader of Blue and White party, Benny Gantz stands behind a booth as he votes in Israel's national election at a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli centrist politician Benny Gantz pledged to press ahead on Monday after TV exit polls predicted a strong lead for his conservative rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but did not immediately concede defeat.

“Thank you to the thousands of activists and more than million voters who chose Blue and White,” Gantz said on Twitter, referring to his party. “I will continue to fight for the right path, for you.”