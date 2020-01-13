World News
Israeli Finance Minister Kahlon will not seek reelection

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon attends a news conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will not run in a March parliamentary election but will keep his post until a successor is chosen, his spokesman said on Monday.

“He is not going to be a member of Knesset (parliament) ... or hold any political office. He wants to be with his family and grandchildren,” the spokesman said.

Kahlon, 59, will remain as finance minister until a new government is formed, which is not expected to be before April.

Israel will hold its third election in less than a year on March 2.

