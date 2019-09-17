World News
September 17, 2019 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Lieberman calls for unity government

1 Min Read

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beitenu party, stands next to his wife Ella as he speaks to members of the media after casting his ballot in Israel's parliamentary election, at a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s former defense chief Avigdor Lieberman, a possible kingmaker in the parliamentary election held on Tuesday, called for a national unity government after exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot.

“We have only one option - a national, liberal, broad government comprising Israel Beitenu, Likud and Blue and White,” Lieberman told a campaign rally in Jerusalem.

Blue and White is led by center-left Benny Gantz. Netanyahu leads the right-wing Likud. Lieberman is head of far-right Israel Beitenu.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Stephen Farrell

