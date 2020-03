Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement during his visit at the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Monday’s Israeli election after exit polls predicted the strongest showing for his Likud party.

“We won thanks to our belief in our path and thanks to the people of Israel,” he said in a Twitter posting early on Tuesday.

Exit polls gave Likud and like-minded parties 60 of parliament’s 120 seats.