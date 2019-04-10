Trump calls to congratulate Israel's Netanyahu on re-election

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs Washington on travel to Texas at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., the U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had called him to congratulate him on his re-election for a fifth term.

“The two leaders agreed to continue working in the coming years in the closest way for Israel and the United States,” Netanyahu said in the statement on his Twitter account.

Trump made the call from his Air Force One plane, the statement said, after Netanyahu won a parliamentary election and looked set to be able to stay in power with the support of religious-rightist parties, despite a strong showing from his main centrist challenger.