UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv

FILE PHOTO: An Israeli flag, attached to a rock known as "Andromeda's Rock", flutters in the Mediterranean Sea as a Tel Aviv's skyline of high-rise buildings is seen in the background, in Jaffa, Israel June 16, 2019. Picture taken June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.

Since then Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media.

Israel’s government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognized by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.