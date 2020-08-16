World News
August 16, 2020 / 8:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general condemns Iran's 'threats' to UAE

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned “threats” by Iran’s president and other Iranian officials towards the United Arab Emirates over its agreement with Israel to normalise relations, the GCC said in a statement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday the UAE has made a “huge mistake” in reaching the deal with Israel, condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below