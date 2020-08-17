Israel's president invites UAE's de facto ruler to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s president said on Monday he has invited the United Arab Emirate’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, to visit Jerusalem after last week’s announcement of a normalisation deal with the UAE.

“I am hopeful that the agreement between our countries will help build and strengthen the trust between us and the peoples of the region, bring economic benefit and regional stability,” President Reuven Rivlin tweeted, saying he had sent an invitation letter.