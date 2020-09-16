Israel Shipyards, UAE's DP World to partner in shipping, port activities

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Dovertower has a signed a series of agreements with DP World [DPWRD.UL] of the United Arab Emirates to cooperate in shipping and port activities, the companies said on Wednesday.

Dovertower is owned by Israeli businessman Shlomi Fogel, who is one of the owners of Israel Shipyards and the Eilat port.

Israel Shipyards and DP World will examine a possible joint bid for Haifa port, which is being privatised.

Dovertower will also partner with DP World to set up a direct shipping line between Dubai and Eilat.

Israel Shipyards and Drydocks World Dubai will examine partnering in producing and marketing products in Dubai.