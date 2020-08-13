Palestinian leader 'rejects and denounces' Israel-UAE deal: statement

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced Israel’s accord with the United Arab Emirates in a statement issued by his spokesman on Thursday night.
“The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the UAE, Israeli and U.S. trilateral, surprising, announcement,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a senior adviser to Abbas.
Abu Rudeineh, reading from a statement outside Abbas’s headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, said the deal was a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.”
Reporting by Stephen Farrell