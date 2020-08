Palestinians watch television screen displaying news on UAE 's agreement with Israel on normalising relations, in the southern Gaza Strip August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi accused The United Arab Emirates of “normalisation” with Israel after Thursday’s announcement of a historic peace deal.

Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator and member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said on Twitter: “The UAE has come out in the open on its secret dealings/normalization with Israel. Please don’t do us a favor. We are nobody’s fig leaf!”