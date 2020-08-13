World News
August 13, 2020 / 5:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N chief welcomes 'any initiative' on Mideast peace, security: spokesman

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes “any initiative that can promote peace and security in the Middle East region,” a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced a deal on bilateral ties.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

