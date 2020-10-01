UAE, U.S. and Israel to develop joint energy strategy, say ministers

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will develop a joint strategy for greater coordination in the energy sector and look to solve energy challenges facing the Palestinians, the energy ministers said in a statement.

The statement, carried on the UAE’s state news agency WAM, said the three countries would work together on renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources, and related technology, as well as water desalination technology.

The UAE and Bahrain in September became the first Arab states in a quarter century to establish formal ties with Israel in U.S.-brokered accords which the Palestinians have rejected.

“We will also seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinian people through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure,” the joint statement said.

It added that they would coordinate with financial institutions and the private sector for investment in research and development.

Last month, the Israeli and Emirati energy ministers discussed possible cooperation and investment opportunities, including natural gas exports to Europe.