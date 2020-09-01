Israel and UAE agree to cooperate on financial services: Israeli statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senior U.S. Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (not pictured) make joint statements about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates peace accords in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Tuesday to set up a joint committee on financial services cooperation with the aim of promoting investment between the two countries, an Israeli statement said.

Israeli and UAE officials meeting in Abu Dhabi signed the understanding, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the statement.

One focus, Netanyahu said, would be on “cooperation in the field of financial services and removing financial barriers for making investments between the countries, as well as promoting joint investments in the capital markets.”