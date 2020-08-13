World News
August 13, 2020 / 6:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israel deal on annexation will take a while to take effect, White House adviser says

White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks during a press briefing on the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates at White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday that a deal would take time to be implemented, when asked how long Israel had agreed to suspend its West Bank annexation plans as part of a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates.

Israel and the UAE announced earlier on Thursday that they will normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship, a move that reshapes the order of Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to Iran.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Franklin Paul and Leslie Adler

