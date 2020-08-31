Plane carrying Israeli officials, Trump adviser lands in Abu Dhabi: Reuters witness

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - A plane carrying aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, after making a historic first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates.

Officials hope to finalise a pact marking open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

(This story corrects to clarify that it is a first official Israeli flight, not first direct flight)