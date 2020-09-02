Qatar Emir meets Trump adviser Kushner: statement

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaks during Kuala Lumpur Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, met U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday, the Amiri Diwan said, following an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize ties.

Kushner, who hopes more Muslim countries will also cement ties with Israel, was told by Sheikh Tamim that his country supports the two-state solution according to international law, the statement added.