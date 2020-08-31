Israel says to discuss economics, trade, culture, flights in UAE: Al Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates will discuss economic, scientific, trade and cultural cooperation during a visit starting Monday.

Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the UAE on a historic flight from Tel Aviv on Monday to finalize a pact marking open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Direct flights between the two countries will also be on the agenda, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman told al Arabiya television after landing in the capital Abu Dhabi.