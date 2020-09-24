Leviathan to sell $190 million of natural gas to Israel's Ramat Hovav plant

FILE PHOTO: An Israeli navy boat is seen next to the production platform of Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea near Kibbutz Nahsholim in northern Israel December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field have agreed to supply gas worth an estimated $190 million to the Ramat Hovav power plant in southern Israel, Delek Drilling DEDRp.TA said on Thursday.

Supply of the 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas is expected to begin in December and last for 30 months, or until the Karish and Tanin gas fields begin commercial operation.

Leviathan is Israel's biggest natural gas field and its partners, in addition to Delek, are Noble Energy NBL.O and Ratio Oil Exploration RATIp.TA.