Israel says will not issue new permits for oil shale production

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday it will not issue new licenses for oil shale exploration and production as it moves towards cleaner energy sources.

The decision was made due to concerns over the environmental impact and ecological footprint of oil shale projects, Israel’s energy and environmental protection ministries said on Tuesday.

The energy ministry also said it will not extend the license for oil shale production for Rotem Amfert, a unit of Israel Chemicals, at its Mishor Rotem site beyond May 2021.

Two other licenses that have already been issued will be reexamined base on environmental criteria, the ministry said.