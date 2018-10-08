FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel names Moshe Bareket as new capital markets regulator

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Moshe Bareket has been appointed as Israel’s commissioner for capital markets, insurance and savings, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Bareket, who currently serves as a senior advisor to financial institutions, previously was chairman of insurance company Phoenix Holdings and chief accountant at the Israel Securities Authority.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Bareket was appointed as capital markets regulator for his extensive experience in all financial aspects, including accounting, regulation, investments and credit risk management.

Bareket replaces Dorit Salinger, who stepped down in August.

Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

