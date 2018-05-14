France's Macron condemns Gaza violence, to talk to parties involved

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the violence in Gaza, the French presidency said on Monday, adding that he will talk to all involved parties in the region over the next few days.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a keynote speech in front of students of the university of Aachen after being awarded with the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Israeli troops killed dozens of Palestinians taking part in mass protests on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

“France is condemning the violence,” the presidency said in a statement. “The president will talk to all key players in the region (over the next few days).”