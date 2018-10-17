FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 4:12 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket lands in Beersheba: army

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli jets struck targets in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday after a rocket fired by militants in the coastal enclave struck a house in the major Israeli city of Beersheba, the Israeli military said.

A medical official told Israel Radio that three people were taken to hospital with injuries after the rocket struck the house. Residents in the Gaza Strip said jets had targeted three locations but there were no initial reports of casualties.

Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Darren Schuettler

