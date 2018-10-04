Germany, Israel agree Iran must never have nuclear weapons: Merkel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Germany and Israel agree that Iran should never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons but they differ on how to achieve this goal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) gestures as she speaks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“We are very convinced and strongly share Israel’s position that everything must be done to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Where we are not always united is on the path to this goal,” Merkel said.

She added that Iran’s military presence in Syria and Lebanon was a threat to Israel.