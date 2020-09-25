Dubai airport free zone signs MOU with Israeli chambers of commerce: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), Dubai Media Office said on Friday.
The agreement aims to support Israeli companies in establishing business in Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE and Israel agreed in August to normalise ties between the two countries.
