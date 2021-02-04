Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a protective face mask as he delivers a joint statement with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Jerusalem January 7, 2021. Emil Salman/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was postponing a trip planned next week to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu greatly appreciates the invitations of the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayd and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the historic peace that has been established between our countries,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.