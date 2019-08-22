World News
August 22, 2019 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Israel a global leader in growing market for cyber weapons

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Cybergym, a cyber-warfare training facility backed by the Israel Electric Corporation, is seen at their training center in Hadera, Israel July 8, 2019. Picture taken July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel, a leading provider of hacking and surveillance tools known as cyber weapons, or spyware, is easing requirements on selling the technology abroad.

* Global demand for offensive cyber systems is expected to rise 39% by 2027 to $9.7 billion, according to defense research group Market Forecast, which identified companies in the United States, Israel and the European Union as dominating the market.

* Israel’s annual exports of cyber attack tools amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, a source close to the industry estimated. That’s a small chunk of Israel’s $7 billion in cybersecurity exports, which are dominated by defensive technologies and account for close to 10% of the global market.

* Israeli cyber startups have raised $539 million so far in 2019, compared with $828 million in all of 2018, according to data from Tracxn Technologies. This figure includes offensive and defensive technologies.

* London-based charity Privacy International ranked Israel in the top five globally for surveillance technologies, with 27 companies selling such systems.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Giles Elgood

