Netanyahu says not seeking war with Iran: CNN interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said Israel was not seeking war with Iran, one day after unveiling what he said was evidence of Tehran’s secret efforts in spite of a multilateral deal aimed at limiting its nuclear weapons program. [nL8N1S7531]

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Asked if Israel is prepared to go to war against Iran, Netanyahu told CNN in an interview: “Nobody’s seeking that kind of development. Iran is the one that’s changing the rules in the region.”