Israel to send experts to Germany, France to share Iran intelligence

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had spoken with the leaders of France and Germany, and that Israel would be sending experts to share its intelligence on alleged Iranian nuclear efforts.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Netanyahu’s office said on Twitter that Israel “will send in the coming days professional teams that will share with Germany and France the detailed material Israel obtained on Iran’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Netanyahu also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Israel’s intelligence documents, it said.