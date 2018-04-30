FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 11:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. says Israel's information on Iran nuclear program 'compelling'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that information released by Israel on Iran’s nuclear program provides “new and compelling details” about Tehran’s efforts to develop “missile-deliverable nuclear weapons.”

“These facts are consistent with what the United States has long known: Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people,” the White House statement said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to decide by May 12 whether to pull the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

