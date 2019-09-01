World News
September 1, 2019 / 1:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israeli army says fires into Lebanon after military targets hit by missiles

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military said on Sunday it fired into southern Lebanon after a number of anti-tank missiles targeted an Israeli military base and army vehicles near the border.

“A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an Israel Defense Forces base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed,” it said in a statement.

“The Israel Defense Forces is responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon,” the military said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

