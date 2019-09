FILE PHOTO: A general view picture shows the Lebanese village of Adaisseh on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military said on Sunday an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli border village of Avivim. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel has been on high alert for a possible confrontation with Lebanon’s highly-armed group Hezbollah.