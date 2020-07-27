Israel says Hezbollah tried to infiltrate frontier, and warns against 'playing with fire'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wearing a face mask during a media statement with US special representative for Iran Brian Hook at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel. 30 June 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier on Monday, disputing the Iranian-backed Shi’ite group’s denial that it had done so.

In a televised address hours after the incident in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms region adjoining the Golan Heights, Netanyahu said: “We take a grave view of this attempt to infiltrate our territory. Hezbollah and Lebanon bear full responsibility for this incident and any attack from Lebanese territory against Israel. Hezbollah should know that it is playing with fire.”

He was sitting alongside Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who warned that any operation against Israel would draw a powerful Israeli response.