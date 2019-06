JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Sirens were sounded in an Israeli town near the Lebanese border on Tuesday in what the Israel military said was a false alarm.

The alert took place in Dishon, a community about 1 kilometer (0.5 miles) from the border, facing the Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.

The countries are technically at war and northern Israeli communities came under rocket fire by Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas during fighting in 2006.